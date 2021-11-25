SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,092 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,459,605,000 after buying an additional 190,583 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,091,354,000 after buying an additional 231,510 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after buying an additional 895,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,092,110,000 after buying an additional 45,377 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FedEx by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $659,316,000 after purchasing an additional 199,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus decreased their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

FDX opened at $243.57 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

