SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,095 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.8% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 19,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 33,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,098,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 12,687 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 1,323,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $72,021,000 after purchasing an additional 139,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $55.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $234.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

