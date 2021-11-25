SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 248 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

Shares of UPS opened at $208.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.