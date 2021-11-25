Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHECY opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.72. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $48.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shin-Etsu Chemical (SHECY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.