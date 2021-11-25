Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,022 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 302,812 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 27,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 42,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 97,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

SHG opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.81. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.21.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.