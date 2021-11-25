Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Down to $22.95

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.95, but opened at $22.26. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLN. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silence Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.