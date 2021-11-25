Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SLGN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Silgan in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.87.

Get Silgan alerts:

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. Silgan has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.20.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Silgan by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,574,000 after acquiring an additional 554,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Silgan by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,155,000 after acquiring an additional 233,994 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Silgan by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,433,000 after acquiring an additional 665,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Silgan by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,544,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,099,000 after acquiring an additional 77,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silgan by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,404,000 after acquiring an additional 567,325 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.