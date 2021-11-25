Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Receives $47.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

SBTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of SBTX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.30. 444,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,541. The company has a market capitalization of $256.05 million and a P/E ratio of -2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05. Silverback Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $63.41.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBTX. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

