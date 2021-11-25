SingularityNET Reaches Market Cap of $203.30 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 25th. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $203.30 million and approximately $8.12 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00045556 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008790 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.68 or 0.00240202 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00088506 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,749,675 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

