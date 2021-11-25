SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist Sells 21,809 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,809 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $5,572,199.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.15, for a total value of $1,110,750.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Rajesh Vashist sold 25,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $5,434,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $298.56 on Thursday. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $301.52. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 452.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.47.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,024,000 after acquiring an additional 654,173 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,548,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after acquiring an additional 84,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SiTime by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,842,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,217,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in SiTime by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 510,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,658,000 after purchasing an additional 86,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SITM shares. Barclays raised their target price on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

