Skycoin (SKY) Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $7.00 million and approximately $229,703.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00068293 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00073909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00091474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,427.40 or 0.07539589 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,095.43 or 0.98932855 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.