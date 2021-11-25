SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading 5.2% Higher

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) traded up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.98 and last traded at $31.98. 4,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,538,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.41%.

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in SM Energy by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

