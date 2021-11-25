Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Analysts expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to announce sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Snap-on posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full year sales of $4.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.43. The stock had a trading volume of 297,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,817. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $165.56 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

