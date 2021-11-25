Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 159.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

SONX stock opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. Sonendo has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $11.57.

Sonendo Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

