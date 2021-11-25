SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Holdings Decreased by BEAM Asset Management LLC

BEAM Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,443,000 after purchasing an additional 811,220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,763,000 after purchasing an additional 706,041 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,581,000 after purchasing an additional 444,406 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 545,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $155,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $358.03 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $294.75 and a fifty-two week high of $365.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $351.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.49.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

