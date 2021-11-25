Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.040-$2.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.06 billion-$6.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.19 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.300 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of SFM stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,232. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

