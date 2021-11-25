STASIS EURO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.14 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 25th. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001940 BTC on exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $100.26 million and approximately $7.14 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00045059 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008794 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.69 or 0.00234274 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00089470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012386 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 89,225,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.