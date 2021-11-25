State Street Corp Has $9.20 Million Stock Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 510,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Telefônica Brasil worth $9,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VIV shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

VIV opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 11.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

