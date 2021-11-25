State Street Corp Has $9.22 Million Holdings in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $9,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pampa Energía by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

PAM opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.66. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pampa Energía Profile

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

