State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

State Street Corp increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,775 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.78% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $10,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CATC. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 23.4% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 41,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

CATC stock opened at $96.40 on Thursday. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.58. The stock has a market cap of $671.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.90%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CATC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Cambridge Bancorp Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

