State Street Corp Purchases 27,998 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

State Street Corp raised its position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 868,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $10,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Tidewater by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Tidewater by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 63,194 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth H. Traub purchased 5,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $66,820.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert Robotti purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $78,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 27,682 shares of company stock worth $326,510. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDW stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $479.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.68. Tidewater Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Tidewater had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%.

Tidewater Profile

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

