Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) COO Sells $1,389,955.20 in Stock

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,389,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.58.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 149,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 86.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 202,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $486,000. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

