Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Receives $27.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.64.

STVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.98. 83,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

