Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Receives $27.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.64.
STVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.88% of the company’s stock.
Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Stevanato Group Company Profile
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
Read More: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.