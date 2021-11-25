SThree (LON:STEM) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of SThree (LON:STEM) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on the stock.

STEM opened at GBX 552 ($7.21) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24. SThree has a 12 month low of GBX 289.96 ($3.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 610 ($7.97). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 572.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 499.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £737.64 million and a P/E ratio of 26.89.

In related news, insider Andrew Beach purchased 3,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 581 ($7.59) per share, for a total transaction of £20,009.64 ($26,142.72).

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

