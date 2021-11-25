Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,635 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 544,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $81,134,842.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,053,929 shares of company stock valued at $741,184,102 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,025,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,017,379. The firm has a market cap of $408.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.33. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

