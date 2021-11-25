Strike (STRK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $147.30 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Strike has a total market cap of $147.30 million and approximately $5.16 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can now be purchased for $48.58 or 0.00083482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Strike has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00066735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00077172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00101402 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,432.59 or 0.07616850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,200.05 or 1.00009401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,031,959 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars.

