Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.53. Summer Infant shares last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 9,718 shares.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 million, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.70.
Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Summer Infant had a positive return on equity of 40.99% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $41.55 million during the quarter.
Summer Infant Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMR)
Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.
See Also: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.