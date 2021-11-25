Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.53. Summer Infant shares last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 9,718 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 million, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Summer Infant alerts:

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Summer Infant had a positive return on equity of 40.99% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $41.55 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summer Infant during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summer Infant by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summer Infant by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 784,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after buying an additional 19,399 shares in the last quarter. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summer Infant Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.