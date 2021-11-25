Swingby Price Hits $0.0731 on Major Exchanges (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $20.42 million and approximately $940,808.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swingby has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0731 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00067034 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 279,495,217 coins. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

