Syquant Capital Sas Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Syquant Capital Sas reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings in Intel were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Intel by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel stock opened at $49.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.06. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $202.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

