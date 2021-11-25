TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Up 11.8%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s share price rose 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.67. Approximately 113,570 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,691,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TAL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.26.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.61. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41.
TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
