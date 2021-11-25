TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Up 11.8%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s share price rose 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.67. Approximately 113,570 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,691,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TAL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.26.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.61. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 367.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in TAL Education Group by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

