TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.15 and last traded at $9.15. 2,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 2,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAVHY)

TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following segments: Terminal Operations; Catering Operations; Duty Free Operations; Ground Handling and Bus Operations; and Other. The Terminal Operations segment maintains and manages terminal buildings, the car park and the general aviation terminal.

