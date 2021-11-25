Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWGS. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. 55I LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

EWGS stock opened at $78.91 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $70.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.85.

