Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,136 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 4.0% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $343,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 21.2% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $2,394,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 4.7% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT stock opened at $146.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $408.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $112,028,534.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,826,701. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,053,929 shares of company stock worth $741,184,102. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

