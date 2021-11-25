Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $785,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,430 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $248.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.89. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

