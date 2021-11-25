Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 271 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after buying an additional 23,536 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,298,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 84,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 24,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,126,000 after purchasing an additional 125,354 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $576,903.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $132,773.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,407 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,813. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FSLY stock opened at $40.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average of $47.48. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $122.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.23 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Fastly in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.78.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

