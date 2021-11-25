Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 196,110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 8,123,160 shares.The stock last traded at $168.67 and had previously closed at $169.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

