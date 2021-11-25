Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TDOC. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $181.56.

NYSE TDOC opened at $106.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.15. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $100.51 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.33.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $78,795.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,219 shares of company stock valued at $2,802,376. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,300,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,398,000 after purchasing an additional 353,835 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,805,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,602,000 after purchasing an additional 388,063 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $933,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

