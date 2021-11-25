Tesco (LON:TSCO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $246.61

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 246.61 ($3.22) and traded as high as GBX 283.60 ($3.71). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 279.80 ($3.66), with a volume of 16,313,858 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Barclays increased their target price on Tesco from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Tesco from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 308 ($4.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 269.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 246.99. The firm has a market cap of £21.66 billion and a PE ratio of 3.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Tesco’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

Tesco Company Profile (LON:TSCO)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

