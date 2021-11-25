TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $104.95 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.13.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $111.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. TFI International has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TFI International by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth $3,855,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,376,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

