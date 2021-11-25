The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,517 shares during the quarter. Clorox comprises 3.4% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Clorox were worth $84,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Clorox by 3.9% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in Clorox by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $168.07. The stock had a trading volume of 849,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,215. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.25 and a 200 day moving average of $171.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLX. DA Davidson upped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

