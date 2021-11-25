The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Major Shareholder Sells $1,093,823,623.75 in Stock

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.78. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $503,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 17.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,231,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,273,000 after acquiring an additional 790,364 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 369,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,771,000 after acquiring an additional 17,339 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 132,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KHC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

