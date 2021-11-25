The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Major Shareholder Sells $1,093,823,623.75 in Stock

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of KHC stock opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.78. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $44.95.
Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $503,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 17.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,231,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,273,000 after acquiring an additional 790,364 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 369,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,771,000 after acquiring an additional 17,339 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 132,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on KHC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.
Kraft Heinz Company Profile
The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
