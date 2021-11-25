The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Receives Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of The Unite Group (LON:UTG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

UTG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get The Unite Group alerts:

LON:UTG opened at GBX 1,097 ($14.33) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,118.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,926.60. The stock has a market cap of £4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.27. The Unite Group has a 1 year low of GBX 918.50 ($12.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,250 ($16.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for The Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.