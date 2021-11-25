Thingschain (TIC) Market Cap Hits $36,032.12

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $36,032.12 and $139.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thingschain has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thingschain coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,615.60 or 0.99202247 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00051131 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00041139 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.25 or 0.00667228 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars.

