Tiaa Fsb Purchases 5,847 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $102,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 42,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

Shares of JPM traded down $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $166.96. 9,629,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,020,531. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $493.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $117.77 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

