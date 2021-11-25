Tiaa Fsb Sells 91,690 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 572,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,690 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.24% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $49,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,809,000 after buying an additional 10,815,722 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after buying an additional 388,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,793,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,110,000 after buying an additional 211,764 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% during the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,131,000 after buying an additional 2,695,802 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,592,000 after buying an additional 352,029 shares during the period.

SHY traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.65. 1,612,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,012. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.62 and a one year high of $86.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.95 and its 200 day moving average is $86.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%.

