Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Titan Machinery from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.50 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.85.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 630.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 34.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 274.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 74.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Titan Machinery by 755.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

