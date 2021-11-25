TitanSwap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.39 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 25th. One TitanSwap coin can currently be bought for $3.88 or 0.00006690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $206.94 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00045059 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008794 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.69 or 0.00234274 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00089470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012386 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

