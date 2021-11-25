TOKPIE (TKP) Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last Week

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One TOKPIE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0985 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $2.83 million and $15,406.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TOKPIE Coin Trading

