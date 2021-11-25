Tranche Finance (SLICE) Market Capitalization Tops $21.77 Million

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 25th. Tranche Finance has a total market capitalization of $21.77 million and $146,268.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranche Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00001840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tranche Finance has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00044794 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008965 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.10 or 0.00235105 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00089592 BTC.

About Tranche Finance

SLICE is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

