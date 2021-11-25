Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.26.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$0.25 price target on shares of Trevali Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of TV traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.18. 180,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,611. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$173.14 million and a P/E ratio of -2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.16 and a 1-year high of C$0.28.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

